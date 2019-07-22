Image Source : INSTAGRAM Neha Dhupia's 8-month old daughter Mehr is feeling Monday Blues- Check the post

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's daughter Mehr is 8-months old now. The actress took to her Instagram account to share that the Monday Blues have not even escaped this little one. She wrote, "Mehr Dhupia Bedi is feeling it too", as she explains the real Monday Mood. Well, this Monday Blues post by Neha Dhupia made us instantly forget the blues and go 'Awww' to see such an adorable picture. Mehr Dhupia Bedi can be seen lying in the bed till late to deny her normal daily routine. She looks as cute as ever.

Check Neha Dhupia's post

Recently, Neha Dhupia shared another picture of Mehr Dhupia Bedi, captioning it as, "8 months with our little miss sunshine"!

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi often post pictures of Mehr as they mark her birthday every month. They recently shared a motion picture of their family too!

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi have been friends and their sudden wedding news broke out as a surprise for everyone. They two got married in Delhi in a hush-hush wedding. Their wedding was an intimate ceremony with only family members.

On the work front, Neha Dhupia is seen as a Gang-Leader in Roadies Real Heroes. She was seen in a television series Lust Stories. Not just this she was seen in movies like Hindi Medium, Tumhari Sullu and Ungli. However, Angad Bedi was seen in Soorma, Tiger Zinda Hai, Pink.

Also Read: Roadies Real Heroes: Prince Narula finally takes his revenge from Neha Dhupia in this manner

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates and Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Television Celeb News