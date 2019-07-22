Bigg Boss 13: After Chunky Pandey, this TV actor to be locked inside Salman Khan’s show

The current air suggests that Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss 13 will begin by the end of September this year. However, the makers have started all the preparations that majorly include finalizing the list of contestants. This season will witness changes after the failure of the previous season which was won by Dipika Kakar. A few days back, there were reports that makers have finalized the first celebrity contestant in the form of Chunky Pandey and now it seems as if we have another name in hand and this time it is of a popular TV actor.

As per the current reports in an entertainment portal, the makers have finalized another actor and he is none other than Siddharth Shukla whom we have seen in a lot of popular shows like Balika Vadhu, Dil Se Dil Tak, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 and movies like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya. The report further states that the actor was in the makers’ list for quite some time and has now finally agreed to sign the dotted lines. However, there is no official announcement about the same yet.

Talking about others, there have been 23 shortlisted names of celebrities doing rounds who might be seen as the contestants of the show. Sone of which include names like Himansh Kohli, Zareen Khan, Zaira Wasim, Ridhi Dogra, Rajpal Yadav, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Ankita Lokhande, Danny D, Vijender Singh, Meghna Malik, Mahima Chaudhary, Dayanand Shetty etc.

Coming back to the theme, it might be horror for this season. There have been other changes made by the makers of the show that also include the change of location which was previously Lonavala. This time and the set of the house is being built in Goregaon's Film City. There were also reports that Salman would be getting a female host who could be his Bharat co-star Katrina Kaif.

