Is Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan dating a London based blogger?

Among a lot of star kids, one of the most talked-about is Shah Rukh Khan’s elder son Aryan Khan. He catches the attention every time he steps out from his house. His first film The Lion King is releasing today in which he will be dubbing in as Simba while SRK will be seen voicing Mufasa. This is the first time when fans heard the voice of the star-kid and were in awe as he sounded just like his father.

Well, yet again Aryan has come to the limelight because of his personal life. As per the current updates, Aryan is in love with a London-based blogger. According to a Mumbai Mirror report, Aryan has been dating a blogger from London. SRK and Gauri’s first-born has been studying in London from the past few months and it is there that he met his 'sweet girl.’ Not only this, the reports further state that his mother Gauri has already met the girl in his life. Currently, the family is in Maldives for a vacation.

Coming back to Aaryan’s first film, SRK in an interview to IANS said, "For me, the experience of dubbing with Aryan is very personal. I got time to spend with him professionally. I am a professional actor and I have to do this, but my family has never really been associated with the work I do."

Further, he said, "We were listening to one of the scenes and all the experts in the dubbing theatre said I sounded like him (Aryan). They told me I'd have to dub the scene again because we sounded too much like each other, which I never thought was the case."

