Friday, July 19, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Masala News
  5. Is Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan dating a London-based blogger?

Is Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan dating a London-based blogger?

Shah Rukh Khan's first kid Aryan Khan who will be making his debut through The Lion King is reportedly dating a fashion blogger based in London. Find out more about the 'sweet girl.'

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: July 19, 2019 10:52 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Is Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan dating a London based blogger? 

Among a lot of star kids, one of the most talked-about is Shah Rukh Khan’s elder son Aryan Khan. He catches the attention every time he steps out from his house. His first film The Lion King is releasing today in which he will be dubbing in as Simba while SRK will be seen voicing Mufasa. This is the first time when fans heard the voice of the star-kid and were in awe as he sounded just like his father.

Well, yet again Aryan has come to the limelight because of his personal life. As per the current updates, Aryan is in love with a London-based blogger. According to a Mumbai Mirror report, Aryan has been dating a blogger from London. SRK and Gauri’s first-born has been studying in London from the past few months and it is there that he met his 'sweet girl.’ Not only this, the reports further state that his mother Gauri has already met the girl in his life. Currently, the family is in Maldives for a vacation.

View this post on Instagram

The Birth Giver

A post shared by Aryan Khan (@___aryan___) on

View this post on Instagram

Narcos

A post shared by Aryan Khan (@___aryan___) on

View this post on Instagram

Hanging out with the brother

A post shared by Aryan Khan (@___aryan___) on

Coming back to Aaryan’s first film, SRK in an interview to IANS said, "For me, the experience of dubbing with Aryan is very personal. I got time to spend with him professionally. I am a professional actor and I have to do this, but my family has never really been associated with the work I do."

Further, he said, "We were listening to one of the scenes and all the experts in the dubbing theatre said I sounded like him (Aryan). They told me I'd have to dub the scene again because we sounded too much like each other, which I never thought was the case."

Click here for more Bollywood newsTelevision scoopscelebrity updates and entertainment pictures and videos.

Write a comment

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryKareena Kapoor and Karisma set sister goals as they are vacationing in London with family Next StoryVidya Balan reveals why she said yes to Mission Mangal immediately  