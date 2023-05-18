The Kerala Story Row: Producer Vipul Shah reacts to West Bengal ban: 'There was not even one incident..'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Stills from The Kerala Story featuring Adah Sharma

Adah Sharma's film 'The Kerala Story' has been surrounded by various controversies, but it continues to soar high on the wings of success. The movie has faced protests and has been banned in West Bengal, while the screening has been stopped in Tamil Nadu by the TN Theatre and Multiplex Owners Association. Reacting to the ban in West Bengal, producer Vipul Shah has opened up about the whole incident.

Vipul Shah told ANI, "It was just an excuse that there could be a law and order situation. When the film was screened in Bengal for 3.5 days, there was not even one incident. It means there was no chance of any incident. This excuse was rejected by the Supreme Court today...Now people of West Bengal and Tamil Nadu will enjoy this film..."

Despite of facing so much ban and backlash the movie became the second highest-grossing Hindi film after Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. The box office performance of The Kerala Story has been astounding, as the film reached the hundred crore mark within a mere nine days. The movie has received a positive response from the audience, and Adah, the lead actress, is receiving abundant appreciation. Despite facing various controversies, the film managed to fulfill its intended purpose.

About 'The Kerala Story'

In ‘The Kerala Story’, actress Adah Sharma plays the role of Fathima Ba, a Hindu Malayali nurse, who is among the 32,000 women who went missing from Kerala and were then recruited to the ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria) after being forced to convert to Islam. Also, the film highlights 'Love Jihad' propaganda, where Muslim men manipulate Hindu girls to convert to Islam and abandon their families.

Soon after the trailer of the film was released, a petition was filed against it on grounds of 'worst kind of hate speech' and 'audio-visual propaganda'. Many political leaders slammed the film and claimed that the makers are making false claims that it is a real story and that the number '32000 women' is fake.

