Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya ready to welcome their first child; actress flaunts her baby bump

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya announce pregnancy

The cutest couple of the TV world, Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya are all set to embrace parenthood soon. The couple is expecting their first child. Both announced the news in the cutest way possible. Disha took to her Instagram handle and posted a series of photos sharing the good news with all her fans. The pregnancy glow was very much evident on Disha's face.

Announcing her pregnancy, Disha Parmar wrote, “Hello from Mummy Daddy to be & the BABY!!.” As Disha shared the news, she and Rahul got showered with best wishes. Mouni Roy congratulated the couple as she wrote, “Heartiestttttttt Congratulations". Aly Goni, who lived with Rahul in the Bigg Boss 14 house, added, “Mashallah.” Varun Sood, Anita Hassanandani, Bharti Singh, and others congratulated the couple. In the first photo, the elated soon-to-be parents twinned in black and held a tiny board that had 'Mummy and Daddy' written on it. The other two glimpses were videos from Disha's sonography sessions.

After a whirlwind romance and a wedding proposal on national television, singer Rahul Vaidya and actress Disha Parmar tied the knot on July 2021. The two had a fun wedding ceremony with close friends and family members in attendance. Rahul Vaidya rose to fame with his stint in Indian Idol. Years later, he became a part of Bigg Boss 14. He has been in the world of entertainment for more than a decade now.

On the work front, After tying the knot in December 2021, Disha bagged Bade Acche Lagte Hain and she credited it to Rahul. She told SpotBoye, “I keep telling him that as soon as we got married I got this show. So, you are very lucky for me. I think it’s because of him that I am able to strike a balance between my personal and professional life. He’s been so supportive. Within like 15 days of our marriage, I was on sets. He has been so encouraging. I cannot thank my husband enough for this. He is the secret that everything can be managed.”

Also Read: Salman Khan gets injured on the sets of Tiger 3; suffers shoulder injury | See photo

Also Read: Not Shah Rukh Khan but Ranveer Singh to play lead in Don 3? Here's what we know

Latest Entertainment News