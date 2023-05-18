Salman Khan gets injured on the sets of Tiger 3; suffers shoulder injury | See photo

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Salman Khan's Instagram upload

Our favourite Tiger, Salman Khan has suffered an injury in his shoulder on the sets of Tiger 3. In an Instagram post, the actor revealed that he has injured his left shoulder. Posing shirtless, the actor was seen with a bandage over his shoulder and back. Tiger 3 is touted as one of the most-anticipated movies of the year 2023. As we all know, the actor is rigorously shooting for the movie and there were many news and reports suggesting that Salman is shooting with Shah Rukh Khan currently.

Sharing the picture on his Instgram handle, Salman Khan wrote, "Wen u think u r carrying the weight of the world on your shoulders, he says duniya ko chodo paanch kilo ka dumbbell utha ke dikhao. Tiger Zakhmi Hai . #Tiger3". Several fans of the actor wished him a speedy recovery in the comment section. A Twitter user wrote, "Get well soon Tiger," another one commented, "eagerly waiting for the biggest blockbuster of Hindi cinema," a user also wrote, "painkillers will do the work," and others also dropped heartfelt reactions.

Salman Khan is known for putting in his sweat and blood while shooting for any project. As per reports, Shah Rukh Khan joined Salman Khan for Tiger 3 shoot at Madh Island. Reportedly, a palatial set has been constructed as the superstars shoot for an action-packed sequence. A source revealed, “The two iconic actors are going to do a hugely scaled adrenaline-pumping action sequence in 'Tiger 3' and Aditya Chopra is going all out to mount this sequence. He is shelling out Rs 35 crore to build a set that can present this sequence in the most glorious way possible!"

Earlier, the source revealed that the Khans will be shooting together for a week at least."The fact that 7 days have been earmarked to shoot this sequence means that extensive plans have been made to make this a visual delight for audiences! The expectations are sky high after what people have seen in Pathaan and the makers are very aware of this. So, one should take it for granted that YRF and Maneesh Sharma are not going to leave any stone unturned to make this scene between Pathaan and Tiger a sequence to remember in Indian cinema!"

Tiger 3, the third part of the Tiger franchise, is being directed by Maneesh Sharma. The film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu this Diwali. The movie also has Katrina Kaif as Zoya and Emraan Hashmi as Tiger's nemesis.

