Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's new couple photos are all about love and gratitude

When it comes to couple goals, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan always slay it. They have maintained to be the epitome of love. Their own love story is no less than a fairy tale. Recently, Gauri Khan launched her book My Life In Design, which is centered on her interior design work. Her husband Shah Rukh Khan also joined her for the event at the Taj Lands End in Mumbai. The two looked absolutely stunning together as they posed for photos and videos.

Taking to her Instagram handle Gauri shared some unseen photos expressing her love and gratitude to her husband. In the caption, Gauri thanked Shah Rukh for being a part of her journey, and wrote, "MyLifeInDesign available now. @penguinindia. Thank you for being part of my journey, @iamsrk." In a carousel post where she and the actor are posing in black and giving royal vibes. Gauri was in a black dress paired with silver heels, while Shah Rukh matched her in a black suit, which he had teamed with a white shirt.

The famous star couple has been widely considered an 'ideal duo' for lovers, and Gauri acknowledged Shah Rukh for his unending support. At the book launch, Shah Rukh talked about his wife Gauri and said, “In 24 years of our married life, we were busy settling down in Mumbai, leading a normal life and bringing up our children that she never realized but it was an aspect of hers to give vent to it (creativity). This book states that anyone can start achieving their dream at any age.”

Shah Rukh Khan had first met Gauri Khan, when they were 18 and 14, respectively, at a party in Delhi. For Shah Rukh, it was love at first sight. At the event, he shared, “We’ve been married to each other for over 30 years. Gauri and I have known each other since she was 14 and I was 18. Sometimes when you know each other for very many years, a sense of appreciation for each other’s work starts diminishing because you take each other for granted.”

On the work front, Shah Rukh is currently gearing up for his second big release of the year. Directed by Atlee, Jawan also stars Nayanthara. The movie will hit the theatres on 7th September.

