Not Shah Rukh Khan but Ranveer Singh to play lead in Don 3? Here's what we know

Speculations are doing the round that Ranveer Singh has replaced Shah Rukh Khan in Don 3. Scroll down to know more.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Published on: May 18, 2023 17:33 IST
Ranveer Singh
Image Source : INSTAGRAM Who will we see in Don 3? Shah Rukh Khan or Ranveer Singh

Shah Rukh Khan or Ranveer Singh, who will take the legacy of Don ahead? While speculations surrounding Don 3 have been doing the rounds for the longest time, a recent development left everyone baffled. According to a source quoted by News18, Shah Rukh Khan who headlined the last two movies in the franchise has opted out of the third one. Reportedly, Ranveer Singh has been roped in to take forward the legacy.

Earlier, reports started doing the rounds that actor Ranveer Singh, along with a few others, is in the running to step into Shah Rukh’s shoes. And now, a source exclusively tells News18 that Ranveer has indeed been confirmed to play the titular character in Don 3. Ranveer has been a favourite with Excel Entertainment as he has headlined films like Dil Dhadakne Do (2015) and Gully Boy (2019), both of which went on to win wide critical acclaim and commercial success.

According to the sources, "Following Shah Rukh’s exit, the makers of Don 3 were looking for a popular and bankable name who could take the Don legacy ahead. And they have finally zeroed in on Ranveer. This association has borne fruit in the past and it will be no surprise if the collaboration proves to be another runway hit. We’re waiting to see how fans of the Don franchise react to Ranveer’s casting considering Shah Rukh won over everyone with his charismatic portrayal of Don".

The sources also shared that the makers of the franchise will soon be sharing an announcement video for the same.  “The audience is awaiting the announcement will bated breath. In fact, the video featuring Ranveer has already been shot and the production house is planning to release it without further delay", added a source.

Earlier, rumours were doing the rounds that Farhan Akhtar has been planning ‘Don 3’ with OG don Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. Farhan was reportedly planning a cameo by Ranveer and the plot would involve SRK’s Don character passing on the baton of the franchise of Ranveer, who will also essay a don, media reports claim

Apart from this, Farhan Akhtar will also helm ‘Jee Le Zaraa’. This road trip drama will feature Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. Reportedly this film will go on floors next year.

