SatyaPrem Ki Katha: Kartik Aaryan & Kiara Advani lock lips in emotion packed teaser | WATCH

Kartik Aaryan starrer SatyaPrem Ki Katha is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The film was originally titled Satya Narayan Ki Katha, but the title was changed to prevent hurting anyone's sentiments after backlash. After major anticipation, the film's teaser was recently unveiled.

On Thursday, Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram account and shared the teaser. His caption read, "Aansoo uske ho…par.. Aankhein meri ho#SatyaPremKiKatha #29thJune."

The teaser reveals that the film is heavy on emotions, with Kartik and Kiara's chemistry adding to the appeal. From taking mountain bike rides to marrying in a lavish ceremony and sharing a kiss, the two appear to be a fantastic match on screen.

Watch the teaser here:

Earlier, the director Sameer Vidwans, had released an official statement about the change in the film's title. The director claimed the decision to change the name aims to avoid hurting sentiments. Vidwans had shared the statement on Twitter and Kartik re-tweeted it on his verified Twitter handle.

The statement read: "A title of the film is something that emerges organically through the creative process. We have taken a decision to change the title of our recently announced film 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha' to avoid hurting sentiments, even if that's purely unintentional. Producers of the film and the creative team also are in complete support of this decision. We will be announcing a new title for our love story in the due course of our journey. Sincerely, Sameer Vidwans."

The musical romantic drama film is helmed by Sameer Vidwans. Jointly produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Namah Pictures, it stars Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. It also stars Gajraj Rao and Supriya Pathak in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release on June 29, 2023.

