Nick Jonas shares screenshot of his FIRST chat with Priyanka Chopra, says 'life before her doesn’t exist’

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are adored as one of the most beloved celebrity couples. They tied the knot in a lavish ceremony held in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, back in 2018. Their love story continues to captivate, as they are often seen enjoying themselves and embracing their romance in public. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, in January 2022 with the help of surrogacy. Nick and Priyanka have openly shared details about their journey and how their paths first crossed. Recently, during a talk show appearance, Nick Jonas revealed the content of his first text message to Priyanka Chopra, sharing another delightful aspect of their relationship.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, a curious fan posed a question to Nick Jonas, inquiring about his first text to Priyanka Chopra and whether he had ever messaged other women before their relationship. Responding with heartfelt sentiment, Nick expressed, "Life before Priyanka is a distant memory. It doesn't exist."

When asked about the content of that first text, Nick took out his phone and remarked, "Let me look. I saved a photo of it." The crowd reacted with endearing sounds upon hearing Nick's remark. After that, the singer showed the message to the camera, reading it aloud. "I said something to the effect of, ‘Hey, I know we have a lot of things in common, friends in common, and I think we should meet’. And she right away responded, ‘Nice to meet you, let’s get off DM, let’s go to text. My team might be watching’," said Nick. He further added, "I’m sure there were DMs previously, but the only one that mattered was my wife."

Earlier, Priyanka spoke about how she didn’t take it seriously when Nick Jonas started texting her. "I didn’t honestly take it seriously when Nick was texting me, you know, I was 35, I was like I want to get married, I want to have kids, and he is, you know in his 20s, and I don’t know if that’s something he’d want to do, like I did that to myself for a while, till I actually went out with him and nothing surprised me more than him," she stated.

