Cannes 2023: Bigg Boss fame Haryanvi dancer Sapna Choudhary to make her debut at film festival

The Cannes Film Festival is witnessing a plethora of Indian celebrities this year, as several Bollywood stars grace the prestigious red carpet for the first time. From Sara Ali Khan to Esha Gupta, Manushi Chhillar to Mrunal Thakur, these luminaries have already made their mark. The excitement continues to build as fans eagerly await the appearances of Aishwarya Rai, Anushka Sharma, and Vijay Varma.

Adding to the buzz, the internet is now abuzz with news of Haryanvi dance sensation and former Bigg Boss contestant, Sapna Choudhary, who is all set to make her much-anticipated debut at the Cannes red carpet. This remarkable milestone will further solidify her immense popularity. Standing out as the first regional celebrity from Haryana, Sapna Choudhary will grace the festival on May 18, captivating the world with her presence.

Sharing her excitement about her debut at Cannes, Sapna said, "I'm very grateful and really looking forward to walk the red carpet in Cannes Film Festival. It feels like I'm going to represent my culture and roots on this international platform. I'm highly excited and hope I make everyone proud."

Meanwhile, there are also other ex-Bigg Boss contestants like Hina Khan and Gautam Gulati who have graced the film festival. The other television members who have graced Cannes are Avika Gor, Saumya Tandon and Kashmera Shah.

For the unversed, the Cannes Film Festival, renowned worldwide, stands as the epitome of prestige and celebration in the realm of cinema. Gathering filmmakers, actors, producers, distributors, and critics from across the globe, this annual extravaganza solidifies its status as one of the largest events in the film industry. With its captivating blend of dazzling red carpet moments, film screenings, and award ceremonies, the film festival remains an unparalleled spectacle in the world of cinema.

