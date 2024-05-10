Asaduddin Owaisi's open threat to Navneet Rana: 'My younger brother is a cannon, should I...?'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

The controversy around the '15-second remark' between the Owaisi brothers and BJP leader Navneet Rana refuses to die down. A row erupted after Amravati MP's blistering attack came in response to a 2013 controversial speech by AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi in which he said it would take them only "15 minutes" to balance the "Hindu-Muslim ratio" in the country if the police were removed.

Navneet Rana, the BJP's candidate from Maharashtra's Amravati Lok Sabha seat, said, "The younger one (Akbarauddin) says to remove the police for 15 minutes and we will show what we can do. Let me tell the younger one, you will take 15 minutes; it will be only 15 seconds for us. If you remove police for 15 seconds, you won't know where you came from and where you went away." Rana shared a video clip of her making the comments on social media platform X. She was campaigning in support of BJP's Hyderabad Lok Sabha candidate K Madhavi Latha and others in Telangana on Wednesday.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi in response said he would like to tell Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give even one hour. "Modi ji has power, give 15 seconds, rather take one hour. We also would like to see how much humanity is left or not. Do it. Who is scared? Who is stopping you? The Prime Minister is yours in Delhi. RSS is yours. Everything is yours. Tell us where to come. We will come," he said.

However, in another video, he was heard saying, "My younger brother is a cannon... I have stopped him otherwise...' What do you want? Should I cut him loose?, Owaisi openly praised younger brother Akbaruddin. On Rana's reported comments that a vote to AIMIM would go to Pakistan, Owaisi responded by saying that the RSS and BJP have hatred towards the country's diversity and pluralism. The RSS ideology should be defeated, he said.