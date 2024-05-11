GSEB 10th result 2024 declared | Check how to download scorecard

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Students of HB Kapadia New High School in Ahmedabad celebrate their results

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) on Saturday (May 11) announced GSEB class 10th result 2024. The students who took the exam can now access their scorecards on the official website of the board at gseb.org. GSEB Chairman Banchha Nidhi Pani announced that an overall pass percentage was recorded to be 82.56 per cent, with the Gandhinagar witnessing the best results.

GSEB SSC Result 2024: How to download?

Visit the official website, gseb.org

Click on the 'Result' tab

Click on the link that reads, 'GSEB SSC Result 2024'. It will redirect you to the login window where you need to enter your seat number, captcha and other details

GSEB SSC Result 2024 will appear on the screen

Download and save GSEB SSC Result 2024 for future reference

How to check GSEB SSC Result 2024 via WhatsApp?

Students have another option to check GSEB SSC Result 2024 through WhatsApp. They need to send their seat number to WhatsApp number 57300971.

GSEB SSC Result 2024: Passing Marks

To pass GSEB SSC Result 2024, the students are required to obtain at least 33 per cent marks. Students who fail in one or two subjects will get the chance to appear in the supplementary exams and improve their scores.

How to check Gujarat Board Class 10th Results via SMS?

All you need to send an SMS in this format: SSCSeatNumber and send it to 56263. After that, you will receive your result status on your mobile number.

Pani on exam results

Banchhanidhi Pani, Chairman of GSEB, said that the Gandhinagar district has recorded the best results while Porbandar recorded the lowest pass percentage.

"Gandhinagar district has recorded the best results, followed by Surat, Mehsana and Banaskantha. Porbandar district recorded the lowest pass percentage...I think these are very good results. This will lead to dropout ratio going down gradually, gross enrollment rate will go up and students will go to their skill-based avenues..." Pani said.

Students celebrate success

The students celebrated their success in the exams.

A student Rudra Modi said that he wants to pursue Science stream in the Higher secondary and aim to become a doctor.

"I scored 96.83% and 99.89 percentile. I want to take Science and become a Doctor. Consistency is the key to success. If you work hard every day only then will you get success..." he said.