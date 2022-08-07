Laal Singh Chaddha vs Raksha Bandhan Box Office Advance Booking: Aamir Khan starrer is stronger

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Raksha Bandhan vs Laal Singh Chaddha

Akshay Kumar's upcoming film 'Raksha Bandhan' and Aamir Khan starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha' are set to hit the screens on August 11. While both the films have the potential to rule the box office, but going by the advance booking number it looks like Laal Singh Chaddha, also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh, will hold stronger. The film might collect an advance of around Rs 8 crore nett plus.

Laal Singh Chaddha And Raksha Bandhan Advance Report

According to Box Office India, "Laal Singh Chaddha has seen a pretty good advance in the context of business today as it may have the best advance post the pandemic for original Hindi content. At the moment it is 83 which holds that title mainly because it was a Christmas release and a had a good contribution from high end multiplexes.

There was no release on the Republic week period and the Eid releases were not huge budget films and Laal Singh Chaddha is that first big event film this year on a big holiday. It should get an advance of 8 crore nett plus and maybe it even becomes the first original Hindi film to cross 10 crore nett but the issue is the huge expectations of the film and though things have changed drastically at the box office post-pandemic much of the industry will not see this as much of an advance due to these expectations which are probably not correct anyway as these type of films are bigger within the industry rather than with the masses where its more about the reports," the BO report added.

"The film is a very Punjabi film but the advance in the major cities of Punjab is lackluster with Delhi NCR showing far better advances." ALSO READ: Vikrant Rona Box Office Collection: Kichcha Sudeep-starrer continues to roar at ticket windows

Talking about Raksha Bandhan, the Box Office reported, Akshay Kumar-Bhumi pednekar starrer had a low advance and is probably heading for that 3 crore nett mark pre-release.

"If we take out Mumbai and South and other high end multiplexes then the gap between this film and Laal Singh Chaddha is not that much. The advance of this film will be better than films like Bachchhan Pandey and Samrat Prithviraj even though it has less initial value than those films but the holiday period is probably helping. The best-performing markets for business will be UP and Gujarat and if that happens it will be very interesting week at the box office." ALSO READ: Ek Villain Returns Box Office Collections: Arjun Kapoor-John Abraham starrer is mainting pace

Now that cine-goers have two massive films of Bollywood superstars, it will be interesting to see what they choose -- Raksha Bandhan or Laal Singh Chaddha.

