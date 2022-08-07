Ek Villain Returns Box Office Collections: Arjun Kapoor-John Abraham starrer is mainting pace

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Ek Villain Returns Box Office Collections

Ek Villain Returns Box Office Collections: The Bollywood film starring Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria received mixed reviews from fans in the theatres. Mohit Suri’s psychological action thriller is mainting pace at the box office, however, it continues to perform a bit lower than expected. After a week, the film has minted over Rs 31 crore, Ek Villain Returns managed to do better on its second Friday.

Ek Villain Returns Box Office Report

According to Box Office India, "Ek Villain Returns showed a decent hold on its second Friday as it collected in the 1.50 crore nett. There is a minimal drop from Thursday which means there should some decent second week business for the film as long as the growth comes on the second Saturday."

"The overall collections of the film are around 32.50 crore nett and if the film could get to 45-50 crore nett from here it will be pretty decent but it will need some business post the big Raksha Bandhan releases on Thursday," report added.

Meanwhile, post-Friday (August 12), Ek Villain Returns will be facing Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar-Bhumi Pednekar's Raksha Bandhan. ALSO READ: Vikrant Rona Box Office Collection: Kichcha Sudeep-starrer continues to roar at ticket windows

About Ek Villain Returns

The film is a sequel to 2014 film Ek Villain, which starred Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh. The sequel marks the first collaboration of actors John Abraham, Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria. The movie pits John's character Bhairav against Gautam, played by Arjun. Ek Villain Returns is not just about the gruesome face-off the action heroes but also the two leading ladies adding the fiery quotient to the movie. The film is jointly produced by T-series and Balaji Telefilms. ALSO READ: Friendship Day 2022: Veere Di Wedding, 3 Idiots to ZNMD, Bollywood films to watch with your buddies

Helmed by Mohit Suri 'Ek Villain Returns' gathered mixed reviews from the netizens but the 'Aurangzeb' actor received praises from the audience for his performance in the film.

