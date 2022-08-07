Vikrant Rona Box Office Collection: Kichcha Sudeep-starrer continues to roar at ticket windows

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Vikrant Rona Box Office Collection

Vikrant Rona Box Office Collection: Kichcha Sudeep starerr is doing phenomenal business at the box office. After shattering the Rs 100 cr mark at the ticket window, the film has now surpassed Rs 150 crore mark too, and is now inching closer to the Rs 200 crore. The film has been doing well in the Southern circuit inching closer to shattering multiple box office records. Directed by Anup Bhandari, the technical finesse and its 3D version are said to be the main contributors to the success of this Telugu film.

Vikrant Rona Box Office Collection

The film is performing well across the world along with dubbing versions also doing good business. Vikrant Rona is said to have held well in the Hindi belt. The film was said to be facing tough competition from films like Ranbir Kapoor-Sanjay Dutt starrer Shamshera and Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani's Ek Villain Returns, but it faired well maintaining a steady pace.

Vikrant Rona surprised everyone with its performance in the Telugu states, as it surpassed Rs 10 crore mark in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The 3D version seems to be a hit with the audience there.

Sharing the day 8 box office numbers of Vikrant Rona, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "#VikrantRona #Hindi performs much better than many *dubbed #Hindi films* released in the recent past... Thu 1.11 cr, Fri 93 lacs, Sat 1.52 cr, Sun 2.21 cr [revised], Mon 70 lacs, Tue 66 lacs, Wed 57 lacs, Thu 44 lacs. Total: 8.14 cr. #India biz. Note: HINDI version. NBOC."

About Vikrant Rona

Kichcha Sudeep-starrer is a multilingual action-adventure that was a 3-D release in 14 languages across 55 countries. Co-starring Nirav Bhandari, Meetha Ashok and Jacqueline Fernandez among others, the film has created a huge impact on the audience with its 3D and visual effects. In the film, Kichcha Sudeep plays the titular character of Vikrant aka the Lord of the Dark who strikes fear into the hearts of his enemies in the film.

The movie is presented by Salman Khan Films, Zee Studios, and Kichcha Creatiions in north India. Firected by Anup Bhandari, it is produced by Jack Manjunath under his production Shalini Artss, and co-produced by Alankar Pandian of Invenio Origins.

Latest Entertainment News