Friendship Day 2022: Veere Di Wedding, 3 Idiots to ZNMD, Bollywood films to watch with your buddies

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Friendship Day 2022

Friendship Day 2022: Annually, the first Sunday of the month of August is celebrated as Friendship Day to rejoice and honour your bond with your buddies. While the United Nations declared July 30 as International Friendship Day, India continues to celebrate the day on the first Sunday of August. From 'Dosti', the first bromance of Hindi cinema to 'Sholay' that imprinted the camaraderie of Jai and Veeru in our hearts, friendship continues to inspire cinematic tales some of which have gone on to become enduring classics.

On this friendship day, here are a few of the best Bollywood movies you can stream with your friends and enjoy the Sunday.

Veere Di Wedding

In 2018, came this rare story about female friendships! 'Veere Di Wedding' was directed by Shashanka Ghosh, produced by Rhea Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Nikhil Dwivedi, and starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania. The film was no ‘Sex and the City’ or as path-breaking as ‘Angry Young Goddesses’ but it still tried to tweak mainstream ideas about love, fulfilment and personal freedom and generated a lot of conversations. The premise of a few friends attending a wedding was not new but just the fact that a big budget, mainstream Hindi film actually focused on the stories of four women, their bond and fierce loyalty to each other against all odds was heartening.

3 Idiots

Aamir Khan starrer was not just a regular bromance, but it also incisively questioned a regimented education system that drains all the joy from learning. And of course, it was about three very different young men who learn some of the most profound life lessons in each other’s company. The film, helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, was produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and also starred Kareena Kapoor, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi and Boman Irani.

Chhichhore

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's Chhichhore is an emotional roller coaster that honours friendships, loves, arguments, and precious memories. The movie narrates the tale of a tragic incident that forces Anirudh (Sushant), a middle-aged man, to take a trip down memory lane and reminisce his college days along with his friends, who were labelled as losers. Besides Sushant, 'Chhichhore' also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Prateik Babbar, Tushar Pandey, Naveen Polishetty, and Saharsh Kumar Shukla.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

This 2011 road movie about breaking away from the past and finding new horizons with life long friends just turned a decade old but still seems as fresh and contemporary as when it was released. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, this was one of the many films that Excel Entertainment has made about friendship. 'ZNMD' boasted an ensemble cast featuring Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar, Katrina Kaif, and Kalki Koechlin and took us on a road trip of a lifetime across Spain. But more than its scenic backdrop, it was the chemistry between the three friends that made the audiences laugh and grow introspective about their own lives. The film made us all think about friends we have lost, those we still have and about a life that is crying out to be lived to the fullest.

Yeh Jawaani hai Deewani

Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kalki Koechlin in the lead, the film was undoubtedly the most loved romantic drama of 2013. The film celebrates friendship and romance along with love, trust, forgiveness, and fun. The film which was directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar had hit the screens on May 31, 2013.

Dil Chahta Hai

Raise your hands if you relate yourself and your gang with the title track of this movie! I guess every single person can relate to the song ‘Dil Chahta Hai’, such are the lyrics. ‘Din Din Bhar Ho Pyaari Baatein, Jhoome Shaamein, Gayeein Raate’. We all wish that we could spend every moment of our lives with our friends, don’t we?

Latest Bollywood News