Govinda Naam Mera Trailer: Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar lend quirk to murder mystery

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BHUMIPEDNEKAR Govinda Mera Naam will release on Disney+Hotstar

Govinda Naam Mera Trailer: Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Penekar star in the quirky love triangle Govinda Naam Mera. The latest Bollywood film will arrive on digital on December 16. The comedy drama has skipped thetarical release and can be streamed on Disney+Hotstar from the aforementioned date. The posters had suggested a twisted tale of love and betrayal, splashed with a dash of humour and Govinda Naam Mera looks that and more. Fans of Vicky, Kiara and Bhumi will be waiting eagerly for the film to arrive on OTT. Meanwhile, the trailer of Govinda Naam Mera has been launched on YouTube.

Govinda Naam Mera Trailer: Vicky-Kiara and Bhumi in love traingle

Henpecked and dominated by his wife Gauri (Bhumi Pednekar), Govinda (Vicky Kaushal) falls for Suku (Kiara Adavni), who is also his choreographer partner. While they are managing their love and professional lives, Suku and Govinda end up becoming suspects for a murder. But have they killed someone or are they being freamed for the crime? Govinda Naam Mera's main characters played by Vicky, Bhumi and Kiara, bring quirk to this murder mystery and make it a funny ride that you would not want to miss.

Read: Drishyam 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Ajay Devgn-Akshaye Khanna's film shows insane growth

Vicky, Bhumi and Kiara in different avatars

In Govinda Naam Mera, Vicky, Bhumi and Kiara are presented in totally different avatars that we are used to seeing them in. Their vibrant costumes and lingo add a fun quotient to the movie. The upcoming film is written and directed by Shashank Khaitan of Dhadak and Badrinath Ki Dulhania fame. Since Shashank has handled and delivered comedy in the Dulhania franchise, he is expected to bring loads of laughter with his recent outing as well. The music of the film from Meet Bros, Sachin-Jigar and Tanisk Bagchi among others will add a new dimension to the film and make it an entertaining watch.

Read: Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 2 OTT premiere on Prime Video, Netflix, Hotstar? When and where to watch

Latest Bollywood News