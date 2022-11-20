Drishyam 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Ajay Devgn-Akshaye Khanna's film shows insane growth

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Drishyam 2

Drishyam 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Ajay Devgn and Akshaye Khanna starrer Drishyam 2 has been impressing the audience. The film benefits from the popularity of its first part. The crime thriller which also stars Shriya Saran and Tabu was released amidst much anticipation and the audience response in theaters has been great. The film registered increased footfall on day 2 raking in more than the opening day.

Drishyam 2 Box Office Report

Drishyam has shown insane growth on day 2, reports Box Office India. With over 40% growth the film is expected to earn close to Rs 20 cr the second day of its release. "Drishyam 2 is on course to emerge a huge HIT as it shows of around 40% on Saturday to collect around 20.5-21 crore nett. The growth is pretty insane for a film that opened so well but the momentum that started on Thursday is continuing on Saturday," the report reads.

"The two day collections of the film will be 36 crore nett and the film is now looking at a possible 60 crore nett plus weekend which only Brahmastra and Sooryavanshi have crossed post pandemic," it adds.

About Drishyam 2

The film is a sequel to Devgn's 2015 crime thriller "Drishyam", which was the Hindi remake of the Mohanlal-starrer Malayalam movie of the same name. The sequel to the Malayalam film released in February last year.

The story centres on a family of four whose lives turn upside down following an unfortunate incident that happens to their older daughter.

In "Drishyam 2", Devgn has reprised his role of Vijay Salgoankar. The movie also stars Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, and Ishita Dutta, besides the new entrant Akshaye Khanna.

"Drishyam 2" is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak and Krishan Kumar. The film is presented by Viacom18 Studios, T-Series and Panorama Studios.

