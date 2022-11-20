Shehnaaz Gill pays tribute to Sidharth Shukla at award show, watch Bigg Boss fame actress' speech | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHEHNAAZ GILL Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill went up to the stage and declared that she won the award for her hard work and that she won't be dedicating it to her family, friends and team. But, she did mention that there's someone who she wants to thank. Exuding confidence and glamour, the actress held the trophy high and thanked late actor Sidharth Shukla.

During Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night in Dubai on Saturday night, Sidharth's close friend and rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill paid tribute to the late actor while accepting her award. "Main ek bande ko thank you bolna chahti hu ...thank you meri life me aane ke lie aur merpe itna invest kiya ki aaj main yaha tak phuchi hu...this is for you Sidharth Shukla (I want to thank someone...Thank you for coming into my life. I am whatever today is all because of you..this is for you Sidharth Shukla," said Shehnaaz, evoking a loud cheer from the audience.

Watch video of Shehnaaz Gill dedicating award to Sidharth Shukla here:

Shehnaaz Gill journey

Shehnaaz has come a long way. She began her modeling career with the 2015 music video, 'Shiv Di Kitaab'. In 2017, she made her debut as an actress in the Punjabi film 'Sat Shri Akaal England' and later starred in 'Kala Shah Kala' and 'Daaka' in 2019.

Post that she was seen in Bigg Boss season 13 and won everybody's hearts. On the show, Sidharth and Shehnaaz, popularly called 'SidNaaz' by fans, got close to each other, though they never officially acknowledged being a couple. Sidharth later won the reality show in 2020. He passed away on September 2, 2021, after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 40.

After the sudden demise of Sidharth, Shehnaaz released a heartfelt music video tribute titled 'Tu Yaheen hai'. She also graced the sets of 'Bigg Boss 15' season finale and dedicated a special tribute to the beloved memory of her close friend.

Shehnaaz Gill movies and Bollywood debut

Talking about her recent projects, Shehnaaz was last seen in 'Honsla Rakh' alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. The actress who rose to fame with his stint in 'Bigg Boss 13' is now all set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'. She will also be seen in '100%', a film by Sajid Khan. John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh and Nora Fatehi are also a part of the family entertainer.

