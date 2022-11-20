FIFA 2022 Opening Ceremony Date & Time India: How to watch BTS Jungkook & Nora Fatehi performance online

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/FIFAWORLDCUP FIFA 2022 Opening Ceremony

FIFA 2022 Opening Ceremony Date & Time India: It's finally time for FIFA World Cup 2022. The biggest sporting event will be held from November 20 to December 18 in Qatar. Before 32 teams from all over the world begin competing for the coveted title, a mega opening ceremony will be held with popular names from the entertainment industry performing at FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony.

Know who will be performing at FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony and how you can watch it online in India:

FIFA World Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony Time in India

The opening ceremony is scheduled to begin at 7:30 pm IST before the Group A match between Qatar and Ecuador. It will take place at Al Bayt Stadium. BTS' Jungkkok is expected to perform at 9PM IST.

How to watch FIFA 2022 opening ceremony online?

The opening ceremony of FIFA World Cup 2022 will be telecast live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV channels in India. If you want to watch it online you can log in to the Jio Cinema app and website for free.

Who will perform at FIFA 2022 Opening ceremony

While FIFA is yet to announce the complete list of performers yet, South Korean boy band BTS's Jungkook has confirmed to perform 'Dreamers' at the ceremony. The 'Butter' hitmaker will join the likes of former 'Take That' star Robbie Williams as well as Craig David and Tinie Tempah when the tournament kicks off.

Other names that have cropped up are Shakira, Nicki Minaj Black Eyed Peas and Nora Fatehi among others.

BTS Jungkook performance at FIFA

Amidst speculations, Big Hit confirmed that Jungkook will be performing at the mega football event. BigHit Music said in their statement, “We’d like to inform you about BTS Jung Kook’s participation in the opening ceremony of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. At the opening ceremony of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, Jung Kook will be performing the official soundtrack Dreamers.” The performance is expected to be live on November 20, 2022 at 9 pm IST.

Latest Entertainment News