Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 2 OTT premiere on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Hotstar? When and where to watch

Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 2 OTT premiere: The latest Bollywod film has hit the big screens on November 18. Surpassing all expectations, Drishyam 2 has been doing really good business in the cinema halls. There will be large queues of the cinegoers outside the ticket window wanting to watch Drishyam 2 on the big screens. The new movie also stars Akshaye Khanna, Tabu and Shriya Saran. Meanwhile, the film has also generated immense curiosity around its OTT release. Let's find out when and where will Drishyam 2 stream digitally.

Drishyam 2 on OTT

The movie is running with packed audiences right now. It hit the big screens on November 18. Fans are showing up in large numbers to watch the power-packed performances from Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Akshaye Khanna. Meanwhile, there is also peak interest around what will happen to Vijay Salgaonkar (Ajay Devgn) and his family when the case of the missing son of the police officer, played by Tabu, is reopened. Drishyam 2 has got a good response from the audience and critics. Meanwhile, it has come to light that the digital rights of the film has been purchased by Amazon Prime Video.

Drishyam 2 OTT release date

If you want to watch Drishyam 2 then you should be heading to cinema halls right now. However, if you are waiting for it to arrive on OTT so that you can enjoy it from the comfort of your homes, know that there will be atleast a 6-week gap between the movie's theatrical release and its OTT premiere. By this measure, Drishyam 2 will arrive on Prime Video not before December last or early in January.

About Drishyam 2 movie

The film is a sequel to Ajay Devgn's 2015 crime thriller Drishyam, which was the Hindi remake of the Mohanlal-starrer Malayalam movie of the same name. The sequel to the Malayalam film released in February last year. The story centres on a family of four whose lives turn upside down following an unfortunate incident that happens to their older daughter. In Drishyam 2, Ajay has reprised his role of Vijay Salgoankar. The movie also stars Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor and Ishita Dutta.

