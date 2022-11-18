Monster OTT Release: Mohanlal's action film set for Disney+Hotstar premiere on this date, know details

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MOHANLAL Monster is all set for its OTT premiere, know the details

Monster OTT Release: Malayalam action film starring Mohanlal is all set to premiere on OTT. Monster hit the big screens on October 21 and was well received by the audience. The film, directed by Vysakh, will soon arrive on the digital platform Disney+Hotstar and those who missed out on watching it on the big screens will be able to enjoy it from the comfort of their homes. If you are a fan of Mohanlal's films, then Monster is one to watch out for. Know all the details related to its digital premiere below.

Monster to arrive on OTT on THIS date

Monster will be out on Disney+Hotstar on November 25, as per reports doing the rounds online. However, the same has not been confirmed by the OTT platform yet. The announcement regarding Monster's OTT release may come in at any point in the coming days. Those who have been waiting to watch the film will be able to check it out after the aforementioned date. At the box office, the performance of Monster was lackluster but it is sure to make waves once it hits the digital service.

Fans react to Monster's OTT release

Mohanlal's fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of Monster on OTT. As soon as the news of its digital premiere surfaced, excited netizens reacted to the same. Some fan clubs have been posting stills of the movie on Twitter to spread the news and others have been liking and sharing such posts.

About Monster movie

Monster had triggered huge expectations among the fans of Mohanlal ahead of its October release. The Malayalam star is playing the character called Lucky Singh in it. The film's tagline has also got the attention of audiences and critics as it says "It takes a 'Monster' to destroy a 'Monster'." Produced by Antony Perumbavoor, the film has cinematography by Satheesh Kurup, music by Deepak Dev and editing by Shameer Muhammad. The movie is directed by Vysakh.

