Bollywood Weddings 2021: Vicky-Katrina to Varun-Natasha, couples who got married this year

Bollywood films have already changed the face of weddings. From making it fun to showing the emotional sides, viewers crave to have a wedding like that. If not the film, the royal wedding ceremonies of Bollywood actors add to those innocent dreams. The year 2021 witnessed many celebrities getting hitched. After a dull period of the year 2020, Bollywood stars took the first chance they got and gave new goals for destination weddings at exotic locations. From Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif to Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa, these Bollywood weddings became the talk of the town for many days.

Katrina Kaif- Vicky Kaushal

Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot according to Hindu rituals in the presence of close family and friends at The Six Senses Fort Barwara on December 9. The pre-wedding festivities started on December 7 and the duo later shared many beautiful pictures on Instagram. Sharing the first pictures, Katrina wrote, "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together."

Since the wedding, Katrina has been imparting Punjabi vibes. She paid tribute to Vicky's Punjabi roots by including simple details to her wedding attire. On her wedding day, she also sported red chooda and golden kaleere which are a part of Punjabi culture. Check out more details about the wedding here.

Patralekhaa- Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa Paul also kept away from the hullaballoo of the celebrity weddings and got married in Chandigarh, in the presence of their close friends and family. The duo took their vows on 15 November, after dating for over a decade. Sharing their first wedding photos, they wrote, "I got married to my everything today; my boyfriend, my partner in crime, my family, my soulmate...My best friend for the last 11 years! There is no greater feeling than to be your wife! Here’s to our forever..." READ MORE

Yami Gautam- Aditya Dhar

Actress Yami Gautam married her 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' director Aditya Dhar in June in a private ceremony. She had then shared a picture from their wedding venue and said they were both private people and preferred to get married in presence of family and close friends.

The actress is now 'Yami Gautam Dhar' on Twitter and on Instagram.

Varun Dhawan- Natasha Dalal

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan chose the beautiful Alibaug to get married to his childhood sweetheart Natasha Dalal on January 24. Like all other celebrity weddings, their wedding also had the “no-cell phone policy” to ensure complete privacy and was attended by 50 guests only.

Talking about Natasha, she is a fashion designer based in Mumbai. She has her own design house, Natasha Dalal label which specialises in bridal and wedding couture.

Dia Mirza- Vaibhav Rekhi

Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi got married in an intimate ceremony on February 15. Sharing the first pictures from the wedding, Dia wrote on Instagram, "Love is a full-circle that we call home. And what a miracle it is to hear its knock, open the door and be found by it. Sharing this moment of completion and joy with you..my extended family. May all puzzles find their missing pieces, may all hearts heal and may the miracle of love continue to unfold all around us. #ThankYouPreeta #SunsetKeDiVaNe."

Soon after her wedding, Dia had announced her pregnancy. The couple welcomed their son on 14th July. The actress was previously married for 11 years to Sahil Sangha but the two separated in 2019.

Ankita Lokhande- Vicky Jain

TV star Ankita Lokhande married her boyfriend Vicky Jain in a lavish wedding ceremony on December 14. Loaded with endless dancing, fun performances and laughter, Ankita's wedding became the talk of the town as soon as the pictures surfaced. Ankita shared pictures from her wedding and she wrote "Love is patient but we're not. Surprise! We're now officially Mr and Mrs Jain."

They married each other as per Hindu traditions at The Grand Hyatt Mumbai and later hosted a special reception party for their friends and family.

