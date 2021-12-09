Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KATRINA KAIF, VICKY KAUSHAL Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal share FIRST pictures as husband and wife

After a long wait, Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram and shared their first pictures from their wedding ceremony. The couple tied the knot according to Hindu rituals in the presence of close family and friends at The Six Senses Fort Barwara on Thursday (December 9). Sharing the pictures, Katrina wrote, "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together."

Vicky also shared a series of pictures on his Instagram account with the same caption.

Indeed, the couple looked breathtakingly beautiful in the pictures. Katrina chose to wear a Sabyasachi lehenga while Vicky opted for a gold sherwani. Katrina is the epitome of the Indian bride in the pictures. She completed her look with a matha patti, nose ring, red chura and beautiful long necklaces and earrings. What caught everyone's attention was a blue stone ring on her finger. There are speculations that it is her engagement ring.

In no time, the couple received congratulatory messages from their fans and friends from the industry. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, Neena Gupta and Manushi Chhillar were among the first ones to wish the newlywed couple.

Earlier, a video of the couple from their Jai mala ceremony also got viral on social media. The short clip depicted the elaborate ceremony that the couple had. From fireworks to orange flags, it showed as if it is a scene from a Bollywood film.

The three-day wedding festivities of Katrina and Vicky began on Tuesday, held at the plush Six Senses Fort Barwara, a fort converted into a hotel in Rajasthan.