Rajkummar Rao asks Patralekhaa to apply sindoor on his forehead during wedding | Watch Video

The couple had shared video with intimate moments from their close-knit wedding.

In the video, Rajkummar asks his wife Patralekhaa to apply sindoor on his forehead.

Away from the hullaballoo of celebrity weddings, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa Paul got married to each other in the company of their close friends and family. Post their wedding, the couple who has been dating for a decade chose to share some intimate moments from their festivities with fans. The duo took to their respective social media accounts to share an adorable video. In the video, the elated lovebirds can be seen adoring each other. An excited Rajkummar Rao whistles as Patralekhaa enters the venue. Next, they are seen talking about their relationship and how lucky they are to have each other.

As they proceeded to tie the knot, Rajkummar teases Patrlekhaa by going to a different direction, as they burst into laughter the couple exchanged garlands amidst loud cheers of their friends. During the wedding ceremony, after Rajkummar applied Sindoor on Patralekhaa's forehead, the actor asks her to apply some on his forehead too. The couple posted the video writing, "Sharing a glimpse of the most beautiful day of our lives with all of you."

As soon as the couple shared the video, fans, colleagues and friends rushed to the comment section to shower love on the newlyweds. "Iv got tears in my eyes all over again," wrote Farah Khan, whereas Bhumi Pednekar called it beautiful.

"You guys are just a perfect reflection of how beautiful true love and relationship can be even in this modern world. Truly relationship goals," commented a fan on Patralekhaa's post, while another said, "It's giving fairytale vibes."

For the unversed, the Bollywood actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa tied the knot after dating each other for over a decade. The two got married in Chandigarh earlier this month. Take a look at their wedding pictures here:

The duo who has been in a relationship for 11 years worked together in films such as 'Citylights' and the web show 'Bose: Dead/Alive'.