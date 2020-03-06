Dia Mirza opens up on her divorce with Sahil Sangha: People ask me how am I so strong

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Dia Mirza opens up on her divorce with Sahil Sangha

Dia Mirza left her fans surprised when she announced that she is separating from husband Sahil Sangha after five years of marriage in August last year. The actress shared a heartfelt post on Instagram and revealed that it is a mutual decision to part ways and lead their lives the way they want. Since then, the actress has kept mum about it. Now, Dia has finally opened up about her divorce and revealed that people’s behavior changed towards her after she decided to part ways with Sahil.

Talking to Pinkvilla, Dia Mirza said, "What gives you strength at any circumstance is your understanding of yourself. Else, you will never be able to perceive things that are happening around you. Then, you are being dishonest not only to other people but yourself."

Dia also revealed that people's behaviour around her changed post her separation and she was amused to experience it. She said, "It amused me. It still amuses me. You are moving in circles where people are educated but they still feel a sense of sadness. There's definitely a sense of empathy as well. So the gaze is not necessarily critical, it's empathetic and sometimes even pitiful. It's also sometimes awe and admiration. Sometimes, people ask me how am I so strong and how do I get up and go to work like this? I just want to tell them I find my way and I hope you'll find yours."

Dia Mirza has always been a very strong and independent woman. While she isn’t much affected by what people think of her after the separation, she knows that many people find it difficult to take the divorce tag. She stated, "Some people feel divorce is an excuse to not compromise. Yes. in life, you have to adapt and compromise. But the questions is - when does it stop? how much is too much, how less is too little? That's a personal choice.”

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page