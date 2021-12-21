Ankita Lokhande shares sneak peek of her 'Griha pravesh' with husband Vicky Jain | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANKITA LOKHANDE Ankita Lokhande shares sneak peek of her Griha pravesh with husband Vicky Jain

After tying the knot with her longtime boyfriend Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande got a warm welcome at husband's house. The two got married in a lavish wedding ceremony on December 14. Not just their wedding festivities have been the talk of the town, their post-weddings are too. The couple looked absolutely beautiful throughout the celebrations. Recently, Ankita took to social media and dropped a video giving a glimpse of her 'Griha pravesh' ceremony. She captioned the video: "New beginning's with Mr Jain." The actress added the hashtags #anvikikahani and #grihapravesh to her post.

The couple, who is indeed the epitome of love, looked absolutely stunning together. Ankita looked vibrant in a blue gota patti saree. She completed the look with a diamond necklace and earrings. Vicky, on the other hand, was seen wearing a light blue shirt with navy blue pants.

Ankita Lokhande, who recently celebrated her 37th birthday with Vicky and her close friends, shared a couple of mushy pictures with Vicky to thank her fans. The couple looked stunning as they posed for the lens. Ankita looked radiant in a peacock green saree while Vicky sported an all-black outfit. She captioned the post as "Oh yea it was a very special and happy birthday for me.Thanku each and everyone for showering all your love and blessings upon us #aboutlastnight #anvikikahani." Newly-wedded Ankita Lokhande celebrates birthday with husband Vicky Jain, see pics and videos

Last week, Ankita Lokhande shared pictures from her wedding and she wrote "Love is patient but we're not. Surprise! We're now officially Mr and Mrs Jain." They married each other as per Hindu traditions at The Grand Hyatt Mumbai and later hosted a special reception party for their friends and family.

Ankita and Vicky had three days of pre-wedding festivities starting with a mehendi ceremony, followed by an engagement and the sangeet night, which was attended by celebrities like Kangana Ranaut, Amruta Khanvilkar, Mahhi Vij, Eijaz Khan, Srishty Rode, Jay Bhanushali, Pavitra Punia, Ekta Kapoor among others. Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain share stunning pictures from their wedding: 'Officially Mr & Mrs Jain!'

For the unversed, before tying the knot Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain dated each other for a long time. Ankita made her relationship with Vicky official through a social media post. On the professional front, the actress is currently seen in the second season of Pavitra Rishta. While Ankita Lokhande reprises her role as Archana in the new show, Shaheer Sheikh steps into the shoes of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who played the role of Manav.