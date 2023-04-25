Adipurush, Jawaan to Gadar 2: Big budget Bollywood movies to clash this year

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIALACCOUNTS Big-budget Bollywood movies to clash this cinema season. Deets Inside

Cinema lovers, get ready for a bang because Bollywood has a slew of movies slated to release in the year 2023. Be it big-budget- blockbusters or larger-than-life action sequences or prequels. Cinema, this year is going to keep you hooked to your seats, where you will experience a tizzy of action, romance, drama and so much more.

After witnessing Pathaan dominate the box office last month, get ready for a box office clash with the following movies releasing this year.

Jawan and Adipurush to hit theatres in June 2023

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan and Prabhas’ Adipurush is slated to release in June this year 2023. SRK, the king of Bollywood and South superstar Prabhas enjoy a huge fan base and it is going to be a war frenzy for the fans. Jawan is slated to release on 2nd June and Adipurush on 16th June 2023.

Maidaan and Satyaprem Ki Katha face each other in June end

Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan and Kiara-Kartik’s Satyaprem ki katha both are lined up for release in the last week of june. Maidaan is a historic and drama based movie whereas, Satyaprem ki katha is more of a romantic and musical film. Maidaan will be released on 23rd June and Satyaprem Ki Katha on 29th June 2023.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal and Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 is finally here

Chocolate boy Ranbir Kapoor is all set to turn into an action hero in his upcoming movie Animal. Meanwhile, the king of action himself, Sunny Deol is finally here with the much-awaited Gadar prequel- Gadar 2. Animal and Gadar 2 are slated to release on 11th August 2023.

Dream Girl 2 and Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani

Pooja is back and we can't keep calm! Yes, you heard it right. Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl is coming back this year and so is Pooja. With that, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt under the Dharma Productions banner with a rom-com and a full family fun-packed drama is going to hit the theatres. Dream Girl 2 will release on 25th Auguts 2023 and Rocky aur Rani ki prem kahani will hit the theatres on 28th July 2023.

