Parineeti Chopra snapped at Airport, fans wonder if she flies frequently to meet rumoured beau Raghav Chadha

Parineeti Chopra, who is said to be dating AAP politician Raghav Chadha, is a frequent flyer in and out of Mumbai. The star was seen leaving the Mumbai airport on Monday night before her flight. As the photographers continued to ask Parineeti, "shaadi kab hai (when is the wedding)?" as she entered the airport, she simply answered, "Pagal ho chuke hain (they have gone insane)."

A video of Parineeti from the airport was shared on Instagram by a paparazzi account. She wore a long black blouse, black and white checkered trousers and white trainers. She also had a tiny rucksack with her. She blushed as the photographers continued to question her about the wedding, but she didn't react. "Hum log bhi apna kurta sila lete hain, bataiye mam, hum ladkiwale hain," one of the photographers said, "we can all get our kurtas stitched for the wedding, tell us mam, we are from the girl's side." She muttered 'pagal (crazy)' as she approached the gate.

Meanwhile, fans flooded the comment section and asked if she flies frequently to meet her rumoured beau, Raghav Chadha. A fan commented, “Everyday she goes to airport”. Another asked, “Why is she travelling so much these days?” A person also commented, “Beeechaaree Paaglie pyaaar mainn Delhi - Mumbai... up down karr raheehe hain (poor woman in love shuttling between Delhi and Mumbai).”

Parineeti and Raghav have been spotted together a few times. The two are rumoured to tie the knot by the end of the year.

