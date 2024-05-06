IRE vs PAK: Mohammad Amir's Ireland visa not issued yet due to his jail term post spot fixing case in 2010

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Mohammad Amir

Pakistan are set to depart for Ireland today for the three-match T20I series starting from May 10. The series is crucial in terms of preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cup starting from June 1 in West Indies and the USA. But the visitors will have to fly out without one of their premier bowlers - Mohammad Amir as his visa is yet to be issued for the travel and is still being processed.

According to PCB source, Amir's jail term and subsequent ban post the spot-fixing case in 2010 has come back to haunt him. For the same reason, the visa has not been issued to him yet but the board is confident that the issue will be solved soon. The source further stated that Amir might be able to join the Pakistan team in Ireland in the next couple of days. Notably, Amir had faced a similar issue back in 2018 as well when the team was embarking on the tour of Ireland and England but was later issued visa.

"Because of the spot-fixing case of 2010 and his subsequent jail term and ban his visa is still being processed. We are hopeful he will get his visa in a day or two and he can join them later," the source said according to PTI.

This is a crucial tour for some of the players in Pakistan squad as the board is yet to officially announce the team for the T20 World Cup. Pakistan are also scheduled to play four T20I matches against England away from home which will also be their last assignment before the mega event. The deadline to announce the final squad for the World Cup is May 25.

Pakistan tour of Ireland schedule

May 10 - 1st T20I

May 12 - 2nd T20I

May 14 - 3rd T20I

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (C), Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Iftikhar Ahmed, Irfan Khan, Agha Salman, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Azam Khan, Usman Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi