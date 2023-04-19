Parineeti Chopra reacts to engagement rumours with Raghav Chadha: 'I will clarify if...'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PARINEETICHOPRA Parineeti Chopra reacts to engagement rumours with Raghav Chadha

Parineeti Chopra has been in the headlines for her engagement rumors with AAP leader Raghav Chadha. The duo has been frequently spotted together. While they have not confirmed their relationship, they haven't made any efforts to hide it all well by making public appearances together. There were speculations that the actress will be rokafied when her cousin sister Priyanka Chopra arrived in India with her family. Days after the same, Parineeti Chopra was clicked with a silver band on her ring finger.

Parineeti did not announce that she is engaged but said that she will clarify if something needs to be clarified. Recently, the actress was asked what she thinks about her personal life being discussed openly. She said that there is a little difference between the media discussing her life and sometimes crossing the line by being too personal or disrespectful. She explained that she will clarify things if they need to be clarified about her personal life.

On Sunday, Parineeti Chopra was spotted outside Poonam Damania's office in Mumbai and sported a silver band on her ring finger. It gave fire to the speculations that the actress is engaged to Raghav Chadha. Check out the video-

Earlier, one of photographer Viral Bhayani's posts suggested that Parineeti and Raghav are likely to get engaged in an intimate ceremony in Delhi on April 10.

If reports are to be believed, Parineeti and Raghav studied together at the London School of Economics and have been friends for a long time now. Parineeti and Raghav also follow each other on Instagram. However, the two have not yet confirmed their relationship.

DON'T MISS

Salman Khan and Rakhi Sawant receive death threats via mail from Lawrence Bishnoi gang

Citadel Global Premiere: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas redefine hotness; Varun Dhawan-Samantha attend

Prabhas & Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush to premiere at Tribeca Festival in New York; DEETS

Latest Entertainment News