Salman Khan and Rakhi Sawant receive death threats via mail from Lawrence Bishnoi gang

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Rakhi Sawant and Salman Khan

Salman Khan has received a new death threat from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Not just him but Rakhi Sawant too got a threatening mail. The gang has apparently 'threatened' to kill Salman Khan in Mumbai and asked Rakhi Sawant 'to not get involved in the case', warning her of the consequences. This isn't the first time that Salman received a death threat. Earlier, a caller threatened to kill the 'Tiger' actor on April 30. Identifying the caller as Rocky Bhai, the police said that he hails from Jodhpur in Rajasthan, He is said to be a Gau rakshak (Cow-Vigilante). The investigation for the same is underway and police have stepped up the security of the superstar.

Due to constant death threats, Salman Khan also bought a new bulletproof vehicle. He recently acquired a new Nissan Patrol SUV. At present, the mentioned vehicle has not even been launched in the Indian market but in view of his security, the actor imported the most popular and expensive vehicles in the South Asia market.

Salman earlier received death threat via mail

On March 18, the Bandra police registered an FIR (first information report) against three persons -- gangsters Bishnoi, Brar and one Rohit -- for allegedly sending a threatening e-mail to Khan's office. The FIR was registered on the basis of a police complaint lodged by one Prashant Gunjalkar, who according to cops, frequently visits the Bandra-based residence of the popular filmstar and runs an artist management company.

When Gunjalkar was present in Khan's office on Saturday afternoon, he noticed an email had come from the ID "Rohit Garg", the official said quoting the FIR. The e-mail stated Khan must have seen the interview given recently to a news channel by Bishnoi, and if not, he should see it. Addressing Gunjalkar, it said if Khan wants to close the matter, he should talk face-to-face with Goldy bhai, adding "there is still time but agli bar, jhatka dekhne ko milega" (next time he will receive shock). The FIR was registered under sections 120-B (punishment for criminal conspiracy), 506-II (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) under the Indian Penal Code.

According to the official, two Assistant Police Inspector (API)-rank officers and eight to ten constables are a part of Salman Khan's security detail round the clock. Also, fans will not be allowed to assemble outside the 57-year-old actor's residence-cum-office in Galaxy Apartments in suburban Bandra.

ALSO READ: 'Would kill Salman Khan on April 30': Actor receives another death threat on call

(Govind Thakur)

Latest Entertainment News