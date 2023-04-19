Citadel Global Premiere: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas redefine hotness; Varun Dhawan-Samantha attend

Wednesday, April 19, 2023
     
Priyanka Chopra-Richard Madden's Citadel premiere was graced by all the big names. Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu too attended the event.

Ridhi Suri Written By: Ridhi Suri @SuriRidhi New Delhi Published on: April 19, 2023 6:48 IST
Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Richard Madden, Varun Dhawan, Samantha
Image Source : TWITTER/@SAISUNIL452 Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas; Priyanka Chopra-Richard Madden & Varun Dhawan-Samantha

Citadel Global Premiere: Priyanka Chopra was a sight to behold as she attended the grand premiere of her upcoming action thriller series 'Citadel' in London. The highly anticipated espionage thriller which is helmed by the famous director duo Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, is gearing up for its grand release by the last week of April. Priyanka plays Nadia Singh in Citadel and the trailer has already impressed the fans. Ahead of its OTT release, the makers held a global premiere which was attended by the lead pair, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas and Richard Madden, along with the other team members.

Priyanka Chopra's Citadel premiere was graced by all the big names. Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu too attended the event. 

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

For the premiere night, the global icon opted for a beautiful red off-shoulder deep-neck gown. She paired the classic gown with red lip make-up look, minimal accessories, and a soft-waved hairdo. She posed with her husband Nick Jonas and her co-star Richard Madden. Nick looked handsome in an all-black suit with sharp lapels and a turtleneck underneath. Richard, on the other hand, donned a velvet black suit with matching pants.

Soon after the celebs arrived at the grand premiere, several pictures and videos started surfacing on social media. Later, Nick Jonas also took to his official Instagram handle and shared a lovely video of his wifey Priyanka and wrote, " #RedDress."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Varun Dhawan

Actors Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu were seen twinning in black outfits. The 'Bhediya' actor donned a black t-shirt paired with matching jeans, boots and a jacket. Samantha, on the other hand, looked gorgeous in a black co-ord set. Samantha donned a Bulgari neckpiece and bracelet with the outfit. Varun and Samanta also posed with the director duo Raj and DK.

About Citadel

Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden's spy thriller definitely promise an action-packed journey. The first two episodes of the first season will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on April 28, 2023. After that, one episode will be released every Friday. Created by Josh Appelbaum and Bryan Oh, the series stars Priyanka and Richard as agents Nadia Singh and Mason Kane, respectively. It is backed by Amazon Studios and the Russo Brothers' AGBO banner with David Weil. Varun and Samantha will be seen in the Indian adaptation of the series.

