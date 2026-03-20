'This is very important': Irfan Pathan shares his wisdom with superstar youngster ahead of IPL 2026

New Delhi:

The 19th edition of the IPL (Indian Premier League) is slated to kick off on March 28. Ahead of the new season, many fans would be looking forward to the performances of 14-year-old India youngster Vaibhav Suryavanshi. Widely revered as one of the best talents around, Suryavanshi will be representing Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2026.

He made his debut for Royals in the IPL 2025 and dazzled the fans with his performance, even becoming the youngest player to hit an IPL century in history. With the season for him around the corner, former India cricketer Irfan Pathan came forward and gave the youngster some piece of advice.

"100 percent, look, there will be challenges for Vaibhav Suryavanshi, there is no doubt about it, because teams will come with the planning. We have seen with Abhishek Sharma how teams have come with the planning. It will be the same with Vaibhav Suryavanshi,” Irfan Pathan said in a video on his YouTube channel.

"Mentally, things should not come into his mind that everything is easy. This is very important. There should be someone playing a role like Rahul Dravid had done last year. He should have a good mentor with him," he added.

Pathan opened up on Suryavanshi’s future

Furthermore, Irfan Pathan talked about what the future holds for Vaibhav Suryavanshi. He opined that, having played brilliantly in his first IPL season, Suryavanshi has the potential to have a stellar career.

"It will be very important for Vaibhav Suryavanshi to not let anything affect him, especially in his mindset, because it is such a scary thing to think that he is a guy who is only 15 years old. He can have a 20-year professional cricketing career, that is a long period of time. Especially in this era, where longevity is not a priority," Irfan Pathan said.

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