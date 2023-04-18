Prabhas & Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush to premiere at Tribeca Festival in New York; DEETS

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Prabhas & Kriti starrer Adipurush to premiere in NY

Adipurush, Om Raut's greatest work, starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles, is set to be released in a few months. It is one of the most anticipated films of the year and people are eager to watch Raut's rendition of the greatest tale in Indian history and culture, The Ramayana. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, the team has now stated that not only the Indian diaspora but the entire world will witness the grandeur of Indian history and culture. The film will have its world premiere on June 13th during the Tribeca Film Festival, which runs from June 7th to June 18th. The film will have a worldwide release on June 16.

The line-up for the Tribeca Festival has been announced, and the esteemed jury has selected Adipurush to make its world premiere here. The Tribeca Festival, presented by OKX and founded in 2001 by Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal, and Craig Hatkoff, brings artists and diverse audiences together to celebrate storytelling in all its forms. With strong roots in film, Tribeca is synonymous with creative expression and entertainment. Adipurush, touted as a visual feast, will be showcased in 3D format as a "Midnight Offering" at the festival. Adipurush is making the world its stage, and rightfully so; this is a huge moment for Indian cinema.

Talking about this amazing feat, director Om Raut shares, "Adipurush is not a film, it is an emotion, a sentiment! It is our vision of a story that resonates with the very spirit of India. When I learnt that Adipurush has been selected by the esteemed jury of one of the prestigious film festivals in the world that I always aspired to be at as a student! This very premiere at Tribeca Festival is truly surreal for me as well as the entire team as we get to showcase a story at global stage that has been very ingrained in our culture! We are truly thrilled and excited to see audiences reaction at the world premiere."

Bhushan Kumar from T-Series also says, "It is indeed a moment of pride for all of us to take Indian cinema global! The Tribeca Festival is one of the world's most acclaimed platforms and for our movie, which is not only a labour of love but a depiction of Indian History - to be showcased here is humbling, exciting, and overwhelming. Adipurush is going to be a visual treat for all, and I am sure it will have a mesmerising effect on the global audience."

Actor Prabhas adds, "I am honored that Adipurush will have its World Premiere At The Tribeca Festival, New York. It's an absolute privilege to be a part of a project that mirrors the ethos of our nation. To see our Indian films, especially one that is so close to me, Adipurush, reach the global stage makes me extremely proud not only as an actor but as an Indian too. I look forward to seeing the audience response at Tribeca."

Adipurush stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, and Sunny Singh in pivotal roles. The film is written and directed by Om Raut and produced by T-Series and Retrophiles.

About the Tribeca Festival:

The Tribeca Festival, presented by OKX, brings artists and diverse audiences together to celebrate storytelling in all its forms, including film, TV, music, audio storytelling, games, and XR. With strong roots in film, Tribeca is synonymous with creative expression and entertainment. Tribeca champions emerging and established voices, discovers award-winning talent, curates innovative experiences, and introduces new ideas through exclusive premieres, exhibitions, conversations, and live performances. The Festival was founded by Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal, and Craig Hatkoff in 2001 to spur the economic and cultural revitalization of lower Manhattan following the attacks on the World Trade Center. The annual Tribeca Festival will celebrate its 22nd year from June 7–18, 2023, in New York City. In 2019, James Murdoch’s Lupa Systems bought a majority stake in Tribeca Enterprises, bringing together Rosenthal, De Niro, and Murdoch to grow the enterprise.

Latest Bollywood News