Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha are engaged, wedding in October? Here's what we know

AAP leader Raghav Chadha and Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra had already fueled relationship suspicions with their excursions. However, given that the pair took the initial step towards their union, a wedding already appears to be in the works. Recently, Parineeti was seen wearing a silver band on her ring finger.

According to India Today, Parineeti and Raghav got engaged in a traditional roka ceremony in the presence of close family members. The two will reportedly get married by the end of October this year. According to rumours, Parineeti is quite busy with her job obligations and is not in a hurry to be married. It's interesting to note that during the final week of October, Parineeti's cousin Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who will soon be seen in the streaming series "Citadel," will be in India to attend the 23rd Jio Mami Film Festival.

Recently, Parineeti was sighted at the home of fashion designer Manish Malhotra, igniting speculation about her wedding attire. She wore a white pantsuit, a black crop top, a chic handbag, and black heels to look professional. When asked about her nuptials, the actress blushed and entered the opulent mansion of Bollywood's 'It' designer after posing for the photographers.

See video,

After being seen together in Mumbai for lunch and dinner, Parineeti and Raghav ignited dating allegations. The couple has been seen quite a few times in Delhi and Mumbai over the past month. A video of a young MP being questioned about his relationship with Parineeti as he left the Parliament has gone viral on social media. Please ask me questions about politics, not Parineeti, Raghav replied with a broad grin on his face.

