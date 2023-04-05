Raghav Chadha says 'looking for marriage' amid wedding rumours with Parineeti Chopra

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIALACCOUNTS Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra

Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha and Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra have become the talk of the town. While the couple has not made any official announcements or verified their relationship, they have been spotted together at the airport and on lunch and dinner dates. Rumours of an impending wedding have been circulating on social media following the tweet by AAP leader Sanjeev Arora in which he praised their "union."

An old interview of Raghav Chadha is now getting viral in which he expresses his desire to marry. Last year, the AAP minister appeared on Unfiltered by Samdish and was questioned whether he prefers love marriages or arranged marriages. "I am looking for marriage," the political leader stated. The host then asked that there must be several wedding proposals on his doorstep. "Apki nazar mein koi ho achi ladki toh batayega," Raghav responded, "let me know if you know of a nice girl for me."

See Video,

Parineeti and Raghav were first seen together for a dinner date in Mumbai earlier this month and since then there have been rumours that they are going to get married. Both Parineeti and Raghav are not saying about their relationship, but they have been spotted together numerous times by the paparazzi.

According to ANI, Parineeti and Raghav studied together at the London School of Economics and have been friends for a long time now. They also follow each other on Instagram. Chopra recently liked one of the videos shared by the AAP leader on Instagram, sparking a flurry of comments from users.

