Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding Confirmed! Singer Harrdy Sandhu makes it official

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are getting married and it is confirmed. The actress and the AAP leader have been getting clicked together in the city time and again which led to rumors of them dating. While they did not reveal anything about their relationship. Parineeti Chopra's 'Code Name Tirange' co-star and singer Harrdy Sandhu had made it official. The duo worked together in the 2022 spy-thriller film and the singer revealed that they talked about marriage. Sandhu also recollected that Parineeti said she will get married when she has found the right one.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have remained tight-lipped about their relationship but their close ones have already dropped many hints about their wedding. During an interview with DNA, Harrdy Sandhu said, "I am so happy that it’s finally happening. I wish her all the luck."

He added that during the shoot of Code Name Tirange, "we used to have discussions about marriage, and she used to say that ‘I will get married, only after I feel that I have found the right guy." Harrdy also revealed that she called Parineeti Chopra to congratulate her and said, "Yes, I have called and congratulated her."

Earlier, Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjeev Arora took to his Twitter account and congratulated Raghav and Parineeti for their rumoured "union" on Tuesday. Taking to the microblogging site, Sanjeev wrote, "I extend my heartfelt congratulations to @raghav_chadha and @ParineetiChopra. May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes!!!"

Meanwhile, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar also teased Raghav in Rajya Sabha and said, "You occupied enough space in #socialmedia, this may be a day of silence for you."

Reportedly, Parineeti and Raghav studied together at the London School of Economics and have been friends for a long time now. They also follow each other on Instagram. Recently, when the paps asked AAP leader about getting married to the actress, he said, "Denge Jawab". The way Raghav was blushing, it definitely hinted towards something.

Parineeti Chopra Upcoming Movies

Parineeti Chopra will be soon seen sharing screen space with Diljit Dosanjh in 'Chamkila'. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two popular Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila. While Parineeti will be essaying the role of Amarjot, Diljit will be seen as Chamkila. Amar Singh Chamkila and his wife Amarjot Kaur were assassinated on March 8, 1988, along with the members of their musical band.

