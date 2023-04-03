Monday, April 03, 2023
     
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha to get engaged this week? Here's what we know

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are reportedly set to exchange rings in an intimate engagement ceremony in Delhi.

India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Updated on: April 03, 2023 19:22 IST
Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha have been making headlines for their rumoured relationship. While the duo has not announced or confirmed their relationship yet, they are frequently spotted together on dates and at the airport. Now, it is reported that the rumoured pair are all set to get engaged in an intimate ceremony. 

According to the Hindustan Times, the couple will make their romance official in the first week of April with an engagement ceremony in Delhi. Parineeti has already arrived in the national capital and is overseeing the ceremony's preparations. Chadha was recently spotted at the Delhi airport as he arrived to pick up the actress.

The source claims, "They are totally involved in the prep of the engagement ceremony. They are getting engaged in Delhi next week. Since the beginning, the couple has kept their relationship lowkey, and wants to reflect the same while making their relationship official." 

The source further claims, "There will be only family members, and very close friends from their circuit. In fact, the moment to get engaged seemed perfect with Priyanka Chopra also coming to India with her husband Nick Jonas and Malti Marie. They also planned their India trip in a way that they can make it to the ceremony. In addition, her cousin sister Meera Kapoor has also reached Delhi for the ceremony. It is also because everyone has such a busy schedule, and Parineeti and Raghav are happy to take their relationship to the next level in presence of their family."

For the unversed, Parineeti and Raghav studied together at the London School of Economics and have been friends for a long time now. They also follow each other on Instagram. Recently, when the paps asked the AAP leader about getting married to the actress, he said, "Denge Jawab". The way Raghav was blushing, it definitely hinted towards something. 

