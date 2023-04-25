Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIABHATT Alia Bhatt buys two luxurious flats worth Rs 37 crore and gifts to THIS person. Read to know

Alia Bhatt is a well-known and successful actress in the Bollywood business. She is also building a name for herself in Hollywood, co-starring in Heart of Stone opposite Gal Gadot. Meanwhile, she'll be making her debut at the famous Met Gala as well.

According to Moneycontrol, Alia Bhatt has purchased a premium residential flat in Mumbai's Bandra's affluent Pali Hill neighbourhood. The actress has invested heavily in real estate through her production company, Eternal Sunshine Production Pvt Ltd. Alia Bhatt spent Rs 37.80 crore for a 2,497-square-foot flat in Bandra West.

Alia Bhatt buys new flats

Alia Bhatt is now the delighted owner of a 2,497-square-foot flat on Bandra's affluent Pali Hill. The actress is said to have paid Rs 37.80 crore for the property, plus a stamp fee of Rs 2.26 crore.

Apart from that, Alia Bhatt gave her sister Shaheen Bhatt two apartments in Mumbai. They are valued at Rs 7.68 crore. This transaction was also completed on April 10. She purchased these two flats totalling 2,086.75 sq ft in Juhu, Mumbai, using a Prize Certificate. Alia also paid Rs 30.75 lakh in stamp duty.

Alia Bhatt's upcoming projects

Alia Bhatt will next be featured in Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, opposite Ranveer Singh. She will also make her Hollywood debut in The Heart Of Stone, co-starring with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. Aside from that, she has Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, in which she co-stars with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt shares awwdorable photo of Ranbir Kapoor & baby Raha, calls them her 'world'

Also Read: Alia Bhatt gets a cozy hug from Ranbir Kapoor as they step out to oversee new home in Mumbai | Pics

Latest Entertainment News