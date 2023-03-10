Bheed Trailer OUT: Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Padnekar's film shows invisible truth of Covid-19 pandemic | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Bheed poster featuring Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Padnekar, Ashutosh Rana, Dia Mirza and Pankaj Kapur.

Bheed Trailer OUT: The much-anticipated trailer of Rajkummar Rao & Bhumi Pednekar starrer Bheed is finally out. The gripping teaser is set in a monochrome tone. Bheed depicts the hard-hitting reality of social disparity at the times when borders were drawn within the country. The Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar starrer is a story of the time when migrant workers were stranded without necessities, trying to find their way home in the middle of a nationwide lockdown. The trailer has fans curious and eagerly looking forward to the movie.

The trailer has now revealed the mighty ensemble of Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Kapur, Bhumi Pednekar, Ashutosh Rana, Dia Mirza, and Kritika Kamra. The film, directed by Anubhav Sinha, is about the hardships of the impoverished amid the 2020 national lockdown. The monochrome trailer portrays some invisible truth of the Covid-19 pandemic. The horrific hardships and sufferings faced by the migrants will give you chills. The trailer shows how scores were stranded away from home, literally under the open sky, bringing back painful memories of the Partition of India in 1947.

The Anubhav Sinha directorial is going to be one of a kind, black-and-white film that speaks about the partition that our generation experienced in 2020. The audience is enthralled by this extraordinary idea of depicting the 2020 India Lockdown in black and white for the first time on the silver screen.

Talking about the movie, Anubhav shared, "Bheed is a story of the most perilous times which changed everything for humanity. The key objective of shooting the film in black and white was to showcase how the visuals of the social disparity during India’s Lockdown were strikingly similar to what people went through during the 1947 India partition. This story is about people whose lives changed in a snap and the colors from their lives were lost when the border was drawn within the country.”

Directed by the master of telling real-life stories Anubhav Sinha, Bheed has a noteworthy ensemble starring Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Kapur, Bhumi Pednekar, Ashutosh Rana, and Dia Mirza. The film is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Anubhav Sinha’s Benaras Mediaworks. The film also features Virendra Saxena, Aditya Shrivastav, Kritika Kamra, and Karan Pandit. The film is all set for a theatrical release on 24th March 2023.

