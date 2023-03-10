Masaba Gupta mourns Satish Kaushik’s demise; REVEALS he gave Neena Gupta 'the greatest gift'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MASABA GUPTA Masaba Gupta mourns Satish Kaushik’s demise

Veteran actor Satish Kaushik's sudden demise sent shock waves to the entire film industry. The actor and filmmaker was in Delhi when he suffered a heart attack while travelling in a car. His body was brought to Mumbai on Thursday. The last riles were held at Versova crematorium. Following this, fashion designer and actress Masaba Gupta shared a collage of old pictures featuring mother Neena Gupta, actor Anupam Kher, and late actor Satish Kaushik. Also, Masaba thanked Satish Kaushik for the kindness he showed Neena Gupta over the years.

Masaba took to her Instagram story to post a throwback black and white picture of Neena Gupta and Satish Kaushik from earlier days, where they can be seen working on 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro' movie together. Sharing the picture, Masaba mourned Satish Kaushik’s demise, and penned a heartfelt note. "Rest in peace Kaushik uncle - you gave mom the greatest gift… your kindness through all those years - will miss you." wrote Masaba.

Also, Masaba Gupta simply shared the photo collage of Anupam, Neena and Satish, without a caption. Reacting to the post, a fan commented, "Satish ji as Calendar was such a refreshing addition and I learned how large-hearted he was when I saw an interview with Neenaji... Neena ji mentioned how he had come forward to help her when Masaba needed admissions in school and there were some challenges."

Meanwhile, Neena Gupta too shared an emotional video as she remembered her late co-star. She said, "Friends aaj subha subha mai bohot buri khabar kai sath mai uthi. Iss dunia mai mujhe ek hi aadmi tha jo mujhe Nancy keh kai bulata tha aur mai usko Kaushikan. Bohot puarana sath humara... Delhi mai... college days sai sath... chahe mile naa mile. Nahi raha vo aab... it's very scary and very sad."

"Uski chotti bacchi Vanshika aur uski wife Shashi unke liye bohot mushkil samein hai... kuch bhi unko chahiye mai unke sath huin. Bhagwaan unko himmat de especially Vanshika (I woke up with a very sad news. There's only one person in the whole world who called me Nancy, and I used to call him Kaushikan. Our friendship goes back to our college days, and we've shared a long association, whether we met often of no. He's no more now. It's very scary and sad. His daughter Vanshika and his wife Shashi - it's a very difficult time for them, and I'm always there for them if they ever need me. May God give them the strength to deal with this loss, especially, Vanshika)," she added in the video.

Along with the video, Neena wrote, "Goodbye Kaushikan." For the unversed, Neena, in her autobiography, Sach Kahun Toh, revealed interesting details about her friendship with Satish Kaushik. She also revealed that Satish had offered to marry her when she was carrying Masaba Gupta and was unmarried.

