Neena Gupta & Anupam Kher have SPECIAL messages for their dearest friend Satish Kaushik | VIDEO

Actor and director Satish Kaushik's sudden demise has shocked his fans and the entire industry. He passed away at the age of 66 after suffering a heart attack. Satish Kaushik came to Delhi to celebrate Holi with his friends. Late at night, he complained of uneasiness and was taken to Fortis Hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival. The mortal remains of Satish Kaushik will be brought to Mumbai around 2 pm. Soon after the news of his demise was shared by Anupam Kher, celebrities, fans and friends were seen mourning Kaushik's sad demise. Amongst everyone, Neena Gupta, shared an emotional video as she remembered him.

Neena Gupta's video

Neena Gupta, close friend and Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron co-star Satish Kaushik, said "Friends aaj subha subha mai bohot buri khabar kai sath mai uthi. Iss dunia mai mujhe ek hi aadmi tha jo mujhe Nancy keh kai bulata tha aur mai usko Kaushikan. Bohot puarana sath humara... Delhi mai... college days sai sath... chahe mile naa mile. Nahi raha vo aab... it's very scary and very sad."

"Uski chotti bacchi Vanshika aur uski wife Shashi unke liye bohot mushkil samein hai... kuch bhi unko chahiye mai unke sath huin. Bhagwaan unko himmat de especially Vanshika (I woke up with a very sad news. There's only one person in the whole world who called me Nancy, and I used to call him Kaushikan. Our friendship goes back to our college days, and we've shared a long association, whether we met often of no. He's no more now. It's very scary and sad. His daughter Vanshika and his wife Shashi - it's a very difficult time for them, and I'm always there for them if they ever need me. May God give them the strength to deal with this loss, especially, Vanshika)," she added in the video.

Along with the video, Neena wrote, "Goodbye Kaushikan." For the unversed, Neena, in her autobiography Sach Kahun Toh, revealed interesting details about her friendship with Satish Kaushik. She also revealed that Satish had offered to marry her when she was carrying Masaba Gupta and was unmarried.

Anupam Kher

The actor said that it was very difficult for him to deal with the loss of his friend Satish Kaushik. Speaking to ANI, the 'Kashmir Files' actor said that he had known Kaushik for 45 years. "Both of us hail from lower-middle class families. We take pride in the fact that we have made a name on our own. This city, Mumbai, has given us an opportunity to excel and we have achieved that. It's very difficult for me to deal with this loss."

"He was very witty. He used to take everything on a light-hearted note. People can learn from him how to live a generous life. I will always have this regret that he left us untimely." "He touched people's lives. As creative souls, intellectuals we were always together. He was a brilliant actor."

Satish Kaushik's postmortem was conducted at Deen Dayal Hospital in Delhi today. His body was bought to the hospital at 5.30 am and has been kept in the mortuary.

