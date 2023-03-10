'Lost my younger brother...' Satish Kaushik's Mr India co-star Anil Kapoor shares moving tribute

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANIL KAPOOR Satish Kaushik and Anil Kapoor

Veteran actor Satish Kaushik was laid to rest in Mumbai by several members of the Hindi film industry, including his family and friends. The actor-director was 66. Kaushik, who won the hearts of his audiences and fans with some memorable characters like Calender from 'Mr India' and Pappu Pager from 'Deewana Mastana', suffered a heart-attack in Delhi. While the industry mourns his loss, Satish, Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher have been friends for over 40 years now. They have worked in several films and shared memorable moments together.

Now, in a heartfelt post, Anil wrote, "The Laurels of the industry have lost their Hardy…the Three Musketeers have lost the most talented, generous and loving Musketeer and I have lost my younger brother…gone too soon…I love you Satish ... @anupampkher." Along with this, Anil Kapoor posted several pictures with the late actor. The first image is a monochrome photo of Anil Kapoor and Satish Kaushik, followed by an image from the sets of Mr India.

Anil and Satish have shared a great bond on and off the screen. The duo has worked in films like 'Mr. India', 'Ram Lakhan', 'Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai', 'Gharwali Baharwali' and many more.

Anil's son and actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor too penned a long emotional note, "I Got a call late last night from my mother with the terrible news of Satish sirs passing it was a surreal moment one of those where every thing you're obsessing over loses relevance and your perspective changes in a split second. I started to think about a lot of things , I thought about how people come into your life for a reason when you least expect them to they teach you great things they teach you about humility and about undying passion you listen to them talk about the years gone by with love and nostalgia when I would listen to these pieces of life from someone like Satish ji all my anxieties about where I am and where I'm going would melt away they would reassure me that if your heart is in the right place and if you truly love creating everything eventually works out the way it's supposed to in the end."

Sonam Kapoor also extended condolence and dropped a picture of her father with Satish on Instagram Story. She wrote, "You will always be family to me Satish Uncle...Still can't believe you're not with us anymore. May you rest in peace knowing that you left behind so much love and joy in this world."

Meanwhile, Anupam Kher was the first one to share the news of his demise on social media. "Actor Satish Kaushik passes away," Kher tweeted along with a picture of both actors. In a tweet in Hindi, he wrote, "I know "death is the ultimate truth of this world!" But I never thought in my dreams that I would write this thing about my best friend #SatishKaushik while alive. Such a sudden full stop on a friendship of 45 years!! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH! Om Shanti!"

