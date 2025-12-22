Sanju Samson or Ishan Kishan, who is the frontrunner to open with Abhishek Sharma in T20 World Cup 2026? Ishan Kishan was called into India's squad for the T20 World Cup 2026 on the back of a spectacular Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, coupled with Shubman Gill getting dropped from the 15-member side. However, he is the second-choice keeper after Sanju Samson.

From the Shubman Gill-Abhishek Sharma pair at the top of the order, India have gone back to the combination that brought them more success in the recent past. Gill, the ODI and the Test captain, is touted to be the next big thing in Indian cricket and is dubbed by many as Virat Kohli's successor. Possibly for the same reason, he was made the T20I vice-captain after getting the reins in the other two formats.

For all the class he has shown in the Tests and to an extent in ODIs, he could not convert the promise in the T20Is after being given a rope at the top. He was made the T20I vice-captain before the start of the Asia Cup and then also played in the Australia T20Is and South Africa T20Is, but he could not put in performances of note. As a result, the BCCI dropped their vice-captain for the T20 World Cup 2026, where India will look to defend their crown.

India back to their more successful combination

While dropping Gill from the squad, chief selector Ajit Agarkar reasoned that India want to go back to the combination of a wicketkeeper opening at the top with Abhishek Sharma. That had brought them success at the top of the order with Samson scoring three centuries in a span of five innings last year against Bangladesh and South Africa.

While Samson also bagged ducks in between, it was the very same approach that India wanted to have in modern T20 era with Abhishek also scoring big from ball one. This approach was to go all guns blazing right from the start. There were failures in between, but that was the approach to take in this era.

But the Indian think tank might have thought of having a stable batter at the top and considering that the pitches in Dubai would not be true for stroke-making, they went with Gill at the top. But he could not score much there, with his unbeaten 47 being his highest in the tournament.

How did Ishan Kishan enter the picture?

A month or two back, Ishan was possibly nowhere in the picture of an Indian comeback. He was playing for India A but didn't seem to be in the scheme of things in the Indian T20I side. India had Jitesh Sharma in the middle when they went with Gill at the top. Samson had to drop down too, where he did not do well, and Jitesh was preferred in some games over the Kerala batter.

As they had Samson in the middle and Gill at the top, India wanted a middle-order wicketkeeper, which was Jitesh. But now they have gone back to Samson at the top and needed someone as a like-for-like back-up as they somehow thought of getting the more experienced finisher Rinku Singh back into the team instead of Jitesh, who had not done anything wrong.

Then Kishan entered the picture as India needed a like-for-like player for Samson. What went in his favour apart from being a wicketkeeper opener is that he was in top form in the domestic circuit. Kishan scored 517 runs in 10 innings in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, including a hundred in the final.

Samson or Kishan - who is the frontrunner?

It will come down to one among Samson or Kishan for the role of the opener in the T20 World Cup, with Abhishek looking locked. Going by his form and being part of the Indian T20I team for some time now, it is Samson who looks the frontrunner and not Kishan, who, despite having had a brilliant run in the SMAT, looks second to Samson.

India now have only five T20Is as their last assignment before the T20 World Cup 2026. They face New Zealand from January 21 to 31. This will be the last chance for them to see if it is Samson or Kishan as the first-choice keeper batter. Kishan might get a couple of games against New Zealand, but he is currently second in the race.