Anupam Kher gets emotional as he accompanies best friend Satish Kaushik in the last rites | Watch

Legendary actor Satish Kaushik's sudden demise sent shock waves to the entire film industry. Anupam Kher, who confirmed the sad news that his good friend Satish Kaushik died of a heart attack in Delhi, broke down at his funeral. Anupam stayed by his friend's side in the ambulance as Satish's body was taken for the last rites at the Versova crematorium in Mumbai in the evening. In a video, the actor could be seen getting emotional and wiping his tears away as he rode in the ambulance with Satish.

Watch the video here:

Earlier in the day, Anupam had tweeted, "I know that death is the ultimate truth but never in my dreams I thought that I would have to write that about my best friend Satish Kaushik. A sudden full stop to 45 years of friendship. Life will never be the same without you Satish! Om Shanti."

This morning Anupam Kher took to his Twitter handle and expressed the great loss. The actor said that it was very difficult for him to deal with the loss of his friend Satish Kaushik. Speaking to ANI, the 'Kashmir Files' actor said that he had known Kaushik for 45 years. "Both of us hail from lower-middle-class families. We take pride in the fact that we have made a name on our own. This city, Mumbai, has given us an opportunity to excel and we have achieved that. It's very difficult for me to deal with this loss."

"He was very witty. He used to take everything on a light-hearted note. People can learn from him how to live a generous life. I will always have this regret that he left us untimely." "He touched people's lives. As creative souls, and intellectuals we were always together. He was a brilliant actor."

Anupam Kher and Satish had worked together numerous times in their careers and remained friends for 45 years. He also shared a candid video, where the actor is seen giving a good head massage to Satish. He captioned the video, "मौत जीवन का अंत करती है…. रिश्तों का नहीं..".

The veteran actor arrived with the rest of the Bollywood film industry to pay his respects to Satish's family at their Mumbai home. Besides Anupam, celebrities like Javed Akhtar, Raj Babbar, Ashoke Pandit, Vikrant Massey, Tanvi Azmi, Johnny Lever, Alka Yagnik and Anup Soni all stopped by his Versova home to pay their condolences.

