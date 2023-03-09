'I want to focus on my career', Shubhangi Atre reveals as she separates from husband after 19 years

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@SHUBHANGIAOFFICIAL Shubhangi Atre's Instagram upload

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai actress, Shubhangi Atre has decided to move on in life after announcing separation from her husband Piyush Poorey after 19 years of marriage. Shubhangi tied the knot with Piyush Poorey in 2003 in Indore. The actress' estranged husband is into digital marketing and the duo has a daughter together. The actress said that she wants to focus on her career now, adding that there are a lot of other positive things to talk about rather than discussing divorce or her differences with her husband.

While talking about her troubled relationship, the 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain' actress said that it is time to move on and focus on the blessings. As per media reports, Shubhangi and Piyush were living separately for almost a year and the differences between them were not resolving. In 2003, Shubhangi got married to Piyush in Indore and they have a daughter. After trying a lot to save their relationship, they both decided to part ways.

Without going into much detail about how she is planning her life ahead, Shubhangi told IANS, "I don't wish to talk about my personal life anymore. I am a very private person and I want to focus on my career. Life goes on. I prefer to count my blessings and move on." Shubhangi also made it clear that she doesn't want her daughter to be away from her father, whom she will meet on weekends.

Shubhangi Atre told TOI, "It’s been almost a year since we are not living together. Piyush and I tried our best to save our marriage. Mutual respect, companionship, trust, and friendship are the foundation of a strong marriage. However, we eventually realized that we couldn’t resolve our differences and decided to give each other space and concentrate on our individual lives and careers."

Shubhangi Atre made her TV debut in 2006 with Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She has starred in shows like Kasturi and Chidiya Ghar. Currently, she is keeping viewers hooked as Angoori Bhabhi in the comedy show BhabijiGhar Par Hain.

