Arjun Kapoor pens heartfelt note for Satish Kaushik: 'I lost a part of my childhood today'

Arjun Kapoor pens heartfelt note for Satish Kaushik

Arjun Kapoor and veteran actor Satish Kaushik shared screen space in Namaste England. Arjun had known Satish since his childhood and he was very close to him. On Thursday, Arjun took to his Instagram account and penned an emotional note remembering the late actor.

Sharing a picture with Satish Kaushik, he wrote, "I grew up around you satish uncle… u made me laugh on camera & off it… it’s tough to explain what I feel because you were perhaps the happiest part of my childhood memories."

Arjun added, "Always smiling always had a story to tell always had a moment to recollect… your voice echoes in my ears even now. I’m blessed that we shared screen space in namaste England briefly for me that was an amazing moment to be on screen with u after being a child running around ur sets of prem and roop ki rani choron ka raja."

He futher wrote, "Ur talent everyone knows ur kindness everyone will know thru the stories we all will share from having known u…I feel like I lost a part of my childhood today and I know dad anil chachu Sanjay all of us we miss you. You were are & shall always remain family to all of us. Rest in Peace satish uncle."

For the unversed, seasoned actor Satish Kaushik passed away unexpectedly after suffering a heart attack on Thursday. The actor felt uneasy after celebrating Holi with friends and family in Delhi. He was taken to the hospital, but was declared dead when he reached there. He was 66 years old and is now survived by his wife Shahi Kaushik and daughter Vanshika, who is 10 years old. Satish Kaushik's demise has shocked his fans and industry friends.

