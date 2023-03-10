After attending Satish Kaushik's funeral, Javed Akhtar pens emotional note: 'Aag ki chaadar odhay...'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SATISH KAUSHIK Satish Kaushik and Javed Akhtar

Veteran actor Satish Kaushik's sudden demise sent shock waves to the entire film industry. He was laid to rest in the presence of friends and family. Satish arrived in Delhi after attending Javed Akhtar's Holi party, to celebrate the festival with his childhood friends and family. As he felt uneasy, the late actor was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. The post mortem report of Satish Kaushik revealed that the sudden demise was caused due to a cardiac attack.

The last rites of the actor were performed at a crematorium in Mumbai. Anupam Kher, Javed Akhtar Sham Kaushal, Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor were among the Bollywood celebs visiting Kaushik's Mumbai residence to pay their last respects to the departed actor. Following this, the veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar took to Twitter to post an emotional note. Remembering Satish Kaushik and his cheerful personality, he wrote, "Mehfilen ko jagata tha jo..Doston ko hansata tha jo... Aaj uss ko yeh kya hoga ya hai shaam hotay hi eik aag ki chaadar odhay hue so gaya hai."

The late actor-director attended a Holi bash thrown by Akhtar and his actor-wife Shabana Azmi at their Mumbai residence just a day before his death. The next morning he went to Delhi to celebrate Holi with his NSD and childhood friends. But after playing Holi, he was feeling restless and was taken to Fortis Hospital but he died on his way to the hospital.

Satish Kaushik was 66 and is now survived by his wife Shahi Kaushik and his 10-year-old daughter Vanshika. He was one of the finest actors in Bollywood, who played some memorable characters like Manu Manek Mundra and Advocate Sadhuram. He was born on April 13, 1956, and was an actor, director, producer, comedian and screenwriter. He was an alumnus National School of Drama and Film and Television Institute of India. The actor was married to Shashi Kaushik in 1985.

Over the years, Satish established himself as one of the most sought-after character actors in Bollywood, often playing supporting roles integral to the plot. He was also known for his work as a writer and director, having directed films such as 'Roop Ki RChoron Ka Raja' and 'Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain'.

